7 shiny new presidential suites

(CNN) They're the biggest, most extravagant rooms a hotel offers, and they've been temporary homes for celebrities, politicians and royalty.

For globetrotters who are accustomed to only the best-of-the-best when they're at home, presidential suites are the only accommodations that will do when they're on the road.

For the rest of us, there's no harm in fantasizing about a presidential retreat.

Here are seven new ones:

1. Presidente InterContinental Mexico City

A private pool is just one deluxe feature of the presidential suite at the InterContinental in Mexico City.

The two-floor, one-bedroom hideaway was designed by Mexican architect Felipe Ramos, who gave the entire suite a very open, airy feel thanks to smart spatial decisions like setting up playful green swings and an 18-seat dining table alongside floor-to-ceiling views of the Mexico City skyline.

Given that this is the Diego Rivera suite, art is a major theme of the unit (which also has a fitness area, a Jacuzzi, its own pool and a steam bath).

Among the artistic highlights: A steel installation, "Liquid Memory" by Mexican sculptor Rivelino, covering the stairs leading to the second floor and the three-dimensional wood relief in the office by Carlos García Noriega.

The totally overhauled suite has hosted Vice President Joe Biden and singer Miguel Bosé. President Obama stayed in the hotel's presidential suite twice before the recent renovations.

Rates for the suite from $10,000/night

InterContinental Presidente Mexico City, Campos Eliseos 218 Colonia Polanco, Mexico City 11560 Mexico;

2. Viceroy L'Ermitage Beverly Hills, California

There's space to host 12 for dinner in the presidential suite at L'Ermitage.

The Viceroy group acquired the iconic L'Ermitage hotel (housed in a building that was once home to Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton) and completely rebranded and renovated it for a March 2016 unveiling.

Naturally, the 3,200 square-foot presidential suite was given a glamorous transformation.

A stunning interior scheme rich in texture and glittering accents is perfect for its Beverly Hills address, and now the suite has been newly outfitted with a screening room, a spa treatment room and a study.

That's on top of the small in-room bar, a full kitchen, 12-seat dining room and the runway-like dressing room.

From $25,000/night for the presidential suite

Viceroy L'Ermitage Beverly Hills, 9291 Burton Way, Beverly Hills, CA 90210-3709;

3. Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok

The bathroom of the Mandarin Oriental's presidential suite features splashes of purple Thai silk.

This celebrated hotel's renowned Authors' Wing (where it serves a buzzing afternoon tea service) has recently undergone a design refresh that included the introduction of the Grand Royal Suite, a six-bedroom hideaway that occupies the entire first floor of the wing.

The 6,458-square-foot suite comes with numerous hosting spaces, a master bathroom in marble and Thai silk, a living room with intricate fretwork and molding and private fitness and spa facilities.

There's also a breezy balcony that overlooks the property's garden and the River of Kings. But there really is no reason to ever leave the suite, which comes with a dedicated butler.

Presidential suite rates from $9,900/night

Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok, 48 Oriental Avenue, Bangkok 10500 Thailand;

4. The Charles Hotel, Cambridge, Massachusetts

The presidential suite in this just made over (to the tune of $20 million) hotel in the heart of Harvard Square used to receive the likes of President Obama and Meryl Streep as well as international dignitaries who have visited Harvard University.

Its updated, elegant style will certainly attract even more luminaries thanks to a Carrara marble bathroom, two fireplaces, 24-hour concierge service and a high-tech security system.

One of its more whimsical features is a painting that when prompted by remote control reveals one of the suite's TVs.

From $4,500/night for the presidential suite

Charles Hotel, 1 Bennett St, Cambridge, MA 02138-5780;

5. Renaissance New York Midtown

Renaissance Midtown's new Empire Suite brings the city inside with panoramic views.

Conveniently located within steps of Madison Square Garden, Renaissance Midtown's address is perfect for any visitor to the Big Apple.

But the 2,000-square-foot Empire Suite's perch on the building's 37th floor is even better, thanks to panoramic city views.

The two-bedroom, 2½ bathroom suite is designed to feel like a modern New York apartment with contemporary furnishings and playful accessories like a painting of yellow balloons over the bathtub and the pool table that can be transformed into a dining table.

From $25,000/night for the Empire Suite

Renaissance New York Midtown Hotel, 218 W 35th St, New York City, NY 10001-2562;

6. The Savoy, London

There's plenty to love about the new Royal Suite at London's beloved Savoy hotel

The suite, which opened in July, spans the river side of the fifth floor with sweeping views of the Thames and the London Eye.

Vibrant splashes of gold dominate the comfortable but richly appointed rooms, which include an intimate Morning Room for dining and a spacious walk-in dressing room adjoining the bedroom.

Booking this suite also affords guests with added bonuses such as airport pick-up (by the Savoy butler), a chauffeured Rolls Royce to use around London and private access to the Royal Circle of the American Bar.

From $18,500/night for the new Royal Suite

The Savoy, The Strand, London WC2R 0EU England;

7. The St. Regis Dubai

In the dome of the St. Regis Dubai, the presidential suite's private plunge pool awaits.

Called the Sir Winston Churchill Suite, the presidential unit at the St. Regis in Dubai occupies nearly 10,000 square feet spread over two floors and includes three bedrooms.

Featuring warm chocolate tones, splashes of floral wallpaper, pale marble and head-turning chandeliers, there's something truly dignified about this suite, no surprise considering it's named after an iconic statesman.

It also houses 15 distinctive works of art -- either portraits of Churchill or pieces he created himself. With all this opulence, the most fabulous thing might just be the stunning spiral staircase that leads to the dome of the hotel, where a private plunge pool awaits.

Churchill suite rates from $20,500/night