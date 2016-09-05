Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Dubai to build a high-tech rainforest inside a hotel

By Maggie Hiufu Wong, for CNN

Updated 5:03 AM ET, Mon September 5, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

The latest architectural wonder slated for construction in Dubai: a rainforest inside a skyscraper hotel.
Photos:
Rainforest in DubaiThe latest architectural wonder slated for construction in Dubai: a rainforest inside a skyscraper hotel.
Hide Caption
1 of 8
A property under Hilton&#39;s upscale independent brand &lt;a href=&quot;http://curiocollection3.hilton.com/en/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Curio -- A Collection by Hilton&lt;/a&gt;, Rosemont Hotel and Residences Dubai will consist of a 448-key hotel and a 280-room serviced apartment tower.
Photos:
Rosemont Hotel and Residences DubaiA property under Hilton's upscale independent brand Curio -- A Collection by Hilton, Rosemont Hotel and Residences Dubai will consist of a 448-key hotel and a 280-room serviced apartment tower.
Hide Caption
2 of 8
Sprawling across 7,000 square meters, the outdoor rainforest will feature adventure trails, a sand-less beach, a splash pool, waterfalls, streams, a rainforest cafe and an artificial rain room (pictured).
Photos:
Tropical playgroundSprawling across 7,000 square meters, the outdoor rainforest will feature adventure trails, a sand-less beach, a splash pool, waterfalls, streams, a rainforest cafe and an artificial rain room (pictured).
Hide Caption
3 of 8
&quot;We&#39;ve used technology to transform a typical hotel stay into an immersive experience,&quot; says DJ Armin, principal architect and managing partner of ZAS Architects Dubai.
Photos:
Advanced technology"We've used technology to transform a typical hotel stay into an immersive experience," says DJ Armin, principal architect and managing partner of ZAS Architects Dubai.
Hide Caption
4 of 8
Even arriving at the hotel will be pretty spectacular. The drop-off area will be lit by animated projections inspired by the natural world.
Photos:
Arriving in style Even arriving at the hotel will be pretty spectacular. The drop-off area will be lit by animated projections inspired by the natural world.
Hide Caption
5 of 8
Check-in is on the 25th floor of the building, where there&#39;ll be a restaurant, cafe and pool.
Photos:
SkylobbyCheck-in is on the 25th floor of the building, where there'll be a restaurant, cafe and pool.
Hide Caption
6 of 8
Both buildings feature a glass-bottomed, infinity pool -- named the Skypool -- with views overlooking the Gulf.
Photos:
SkypoolBoth buildings feature a glass-bottomed, infinity pool -- named the Skypool -- with views overlooking the Gulf.
Hide Caption
7 of 8
The facade of the hotel tower&#39;s (pictured right) is inspired by a flowing river, and will feature lighting animations. The serviced apartment tower (left) is designed to resemble a shell and a pearl.
Photos:
Business locationThe facade of the hotel tower's (pictured right) is inspired by a flowing river, and will feature lighting animations. The serviced apartment tower (left) is designed to resemble a shell and a pearl.
Hide Caption
8 of 8
Dubai Rosemont hotel Stream_CopyrightPlompmozesDubai Rosemont hotel Landmark_CopyrightPlompmozes_HRDubai Rosemont_DancingInTheRain_CANOPY_CopyrightPlompmozesDubai Rosemont hotel Jungle_CopyrightPlompmozes-(1)Dubai Rosemont DeepBlue_CopyrightPlompmozes_HRDubai Rosemont Exterior2_HRDubai Rosemont hotel SphereOfGold_CopyrightPlompmozesDubai Rosemont_Curio-(4)

(CNN)Just when we thought the world's largest indoor theme park was hard to top, Dubai proves us wrong yet again.

Its latest jaw-dropping megaproject is a tropical rainforest in a skyscraper hotel -- another world-first for the emirate.
The 7,000-square-meter rainforest will be part of the upcoming Rosemont Hotel and Residences Dubai, one of the properties under Hilton's luxury independent brand Curio -- A Collection by Hilton.
    The complex, expecting to welcome its first guests in 2018, consists of two 53-story-high towers including a 448-key hotel and a 280-room serviced apartment tower.
    MORE: Posh pods: Inside Tokyo's swankiest capsule hotels
    Read More

    Jurassic-inspired marsh

    Dubai&#39;s latest megaproject: a rainforest in the desert.
    Dubai's latest megaproject: a rainforest in the desert.
    "Our client's concept was to create a very unique destination for the city of Dubai, and also to create a project that would be a destination itself, with every possible leisure and entertainment amenity inside the hotel," says DJ Armin, principal architect and managing partner of ZAS Architects Dubai.
    Checking into new hotel brands
    business traveller authentic travel spc b_00032930

      JUST WATCHED

      Checking into new hotel brands

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Checking into new hotel brands 07:03
    The firm teamed up with Dubai architects Kieferle & Partner on the design.
    Armin says they're hoping to create a family-friendly leisure space that can be used year-round.
    "As the site wasn't a beachfront location, we looked at how we could create a new type of outdoor leisure space in the city, and also fully integrate nature into the guest experience," Armin tells CNN.
    A rainforest was the answer.
    "Inside the rainforest, we've created a landscape akin to a full-scale tropical environment -- complete with adventure trails, a sandless beach, a splash pool, waterfalls, streams and a rainforest cafe," says Armin.
    There will also be a "prehistoric Jurassic-inspired marsh."
    The high-tech hotel will sit in the city&#39;s business center, neighboring Dubai Internet City and Al Kazim Towers.
    The high-tech hotel will sit in the city's business center, neighboring Dubai Internet City and Al Kazim Towers.
    "Technological features include an advanced sensory rain system that creates a 360-degree experience, simulating the sensation of being surrounded by rainfall without actually getting wet."
    Sensors control where the rain will fall depending on where people are detected.
    Water will be collected, stored from condensation and recycled to create a humid environment similar to a tropical rainforest.
    The outdoor rainforest will be located on the top level of the entertainment podium that connects the hotel and residential towers.
    The project is still at an early stage, but it appears the rainforest will be open to the public as well as hotel guests.
    READ: Dubai's 10 most decadent restaurants

    Glass-bottom sky pool

    An infinity pool will be cantilevered in the middle of both of the 53-story towers.
    An infinity pool will be cantilevered in the middle of both of the 53-story towers.
    "The hotel will also offer guests a number of stylish food and beverage outlets, including three restaurants, a lobby cafe and two bars," Curio's global head, Mark Nogal, tells CNN.
    "Guests will have access to a fully equipped gym, an outdoor pool and a spa where they can indulge in luxurious treatments."
    The outdoor pool will be a cantilevered, glass-bottomed infinity sky pool with a bar.
    Inside Dubai&#39;s $330 million opera house
    dubai opera house auditorium orig_00001910

      JUST WATCHED

      Inside Dubai's $330 million opera house

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Inside Dubai's $330 million opera house 02:02
    Robotic luggage handling, digital waterfalls, kinetic light sculptures are some other highlights of the hotel's interiors. 
    Each room will be accessed and managed through a smart phone. All rooms will be designed to provide a view of the Gulf.
    MORE: The Middle East's most opulent hotel rooms

    Maggie Hiufu Wong is a former CNN staff writer now working as a freelance journalist in London.