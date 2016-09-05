Labor Day dilemma: Is it cool to wear white?

Story highlights The origins of the outdated fashion axiom are unclear

(CNN) "Don't wear white after Labor Day!" chirp the ancient etiquette experts and the aunties glaring over their plates of ambrosia salad at your snowy mid-September outfit. Are we still doing that old fashion rule, or nah?

Survey says: Nah. You're mostly good. Here's what you need to know to bury that notion once and for all.

It probably started with the rich and hot. Literally hot.

Where did we even get this idea that the calendar turns to a different day and suddenly white clothing is a no-go? Honestly, fashion experts aren't sure, but there are two solid theories that inform each other. Both are rooted in the basic idea that white clothing is typically cooler and therefore is most practical in hotter weather.

1. Most fashion capitals are in the northern US where the summer/fall seasonal shift also represents the start of cooler weather. So the move away from white was encouraged.