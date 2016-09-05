What this kitten can teach us about our sleep

Story highlights Sleeping on your back, like Tetsuro the cat, can be good for your spine

Stomach sleeping is the worst position for back and neck pain

(CNN) Do you sleep like this adorable Japanese kitten named Tetsuro, flat on your back with your hands by your sides?

Experts call this the "soldier" position and say it's good for your back, as it stretches out your vertebrae and puts less stress on the spine.

But that supine position can also worsen snoring and sleep apnea, a condition in which you actually stop breathing for some seconds, which happens when gravity causes the soft palate and base of the tongue to slacken and collapse into the rear of the throat.

Sleep apnea leads to periods of brief awakening, which hurts overall sleep quality. It can also lead to irritability and health issues such as high blood pressure, heart disease, type 2 diabetes, stroke and depression.

According to the National Healthy Sleep Awareness Project, sleep apnea plagues more than 25 million Americans. It's connected to being overweight and is a growing health problem in American society as our collective BMI rises.

