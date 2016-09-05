'Queen Sugar' finds dramatic sweet spot for Oprah's OWN

Los Angeles (CNN) OWN put on two new dramas this summer, and on paper they're virtually identical. Yet "Queen Sugar," which premieres this week, is much superior to "Greenleaf," a testament to how sharp writing, a good cast and more sober approach can elevate a familiar concept.

In the "separated at birth" department, both series are family soaps, built around a successful prodigal daughter returning home with her child after a death in the family.

OWN matriarch Oprah Winfrey lent her name to the two enterprises as a producer (and even has a recurring role in "Greenleaf"), so credit "Sugar" finding its dramatic sweet spot to "Selma" director Ava DuVernay, making her first foray into television.

Adapted from Natalie Baszile's novel, the series features Charley (Dawn-Lyen Gardner), who is living an idyllic life in Los Angeles, managing the career of her NBA star husband (Timon Kyle Durrett). A scandal, however, shakes their seemingly perfect marriage, at the very moment that family upheaval brings her home to New Orleans, where her father's sugar plantation is in dire straits.

Things aren't so smooth either for Charley's sister Nova ("True Blood's" Rutina Wesley), who is having an affair with a married man; or her brother Ralph (Kofi Siriboe), who is lacking in direction while trying to raise his young son apart from the boy's drug-addicted mother (Bianca Lawson).

