(CNN) North Korea fired three ballistic missiles Monday morning, according to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The missiles were fired from areas around Hwangju country, in North Hwanghae province, towards the Sea of Japan, the Joint Chiefs said in a statement.

"Mishandling the issue is not conducive to strategic stability in the region and could intensify disputes," Xinhua quoted Xi as telling Park Geun-hye.

The stated purpose of the THAAD system is to defend South Korea from missile attack from the North.