Third bomb strikes Kabul, Afghanistan

Story highlights At least 91 people are injured in the blasts

Recent kidnappings and Taliban bombings have raised security fears

Kabul, Afghanistan (CNN) A third bombing hit Kabul, Afghanistan, after two others that killed nearly two dozen people and injured nearly 100 on Monday.

It was unclear how many casualties the third blast caused or whether it had any connection to the earlier bombings.

The latest attack took place behind the Kabul bank in the Shar-e-Naw area of the city, according to a police officer at the scene. The police officer described one explosion carried out by one attacker inside a car.

Taliban terrorists claimed responsibility for the first two bomb blasts Monday near the Afghan Ministry of Defense in Kabul that killed two dozen people.

Saleem Rasooli, head of Kabul hospitals, told CNN at least 24 people had been killed in the attack, which also injured 91 others.