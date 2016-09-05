Breaking News

Afghanistan: 24 killed in dual bombings; Taliban claim responsibility

By Ehsan Popalzai, for CNN

Updated 9:39 AM ET, Mon September 5, 2016

Who are the Taliban in 2016?
Story highlights

  • At least 91 people were injured in the blasts
  • Recent kidnappings and Taliban bombings have raised security fears

Kabul, Afghanistan (CNN)At least 24 people are dead after two bombs exploded Monday near the Afghan Ministry of Defense in Kabul, a hospital official said.

Another 91 people were injured in the blasts, said Saleem Rasooli, head of Kabul hospitals.
    Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahed tweeted that the group carried out the attack.
    In recent months, a rash of kidnappings and Taliban bombings have heightened security fears in Kabul, the Afghan capital.
    American and other diplomats were barred from traveling the short distance from the city's international airport to their diplomatic missions by road. Instead, they've been ferried by helicopter.
    Many countries, including the United States and UK, have had longstanding travel advisories against all but essential travel to Afghanistan because of the security situation.
    CNN's Holly Yan contributed to this report.