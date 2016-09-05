Afghanistan: 24 killed in dual bombings; Taliban claim responsibility

Story highlights At least 91 people were injured in the blasts

Recent kidnappings and Taliban bombings have raised security fears

Kabul, Afghanistan (CNN) At least 24 people are dead after two bombs exploded Monday near the Afghan Ministry of Defense in Kabul, a hospital official said.

Another 91 people were injured in the blasts, said Saleem Rasooli, head of Kabul hospitals.

Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahed tweeted that the group carried out the attack.

In recent months, a rash of kidnappings and Taliban bombings have heightened security fears in Kabul, the Afghan capital.

American and other diplomats were barred from traveling the short distance from the city's international airport to their diplomatic missions by road. Instead, they've been ferried by helicopter.

Read More