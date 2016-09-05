(CNN) Xavi Bou does not photograph normal things.

Some of the Spaniard's subjects look like sea creatures, raised from the deep and suspended into the evening sky. Others look like solid tornadoes, black, densely coiled and threatening. Some refuse description, other than to say they are altogether alien.

It might come as a surprise then to find Bou's photographs aren't just natural -- they're practically antique.

Drawing on a technique developed in the mid-nineteenth century, Bou uses chronophotography to capture birds -- from egrets to alpine swifts -- in an otherworldly fashion.

