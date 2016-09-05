Photos: Crowds gathered in London on Sunday night to watch flames devour a replica of the city's 17th-century skyline to mark the 350th anniversary of the Great Fire of London. Hide Caption 1 of 11

Final touches are made to the 120 metre-long (393 feet) wooden sculpture, designed by American sculptor David Best, that was eventually set ablaze in the middle of the river Thames.

Kate Harvey, a producer from the event organizer, Artichoke, told CNN: "It was an extraordinary event for London. It was a fire that destroyed the majority of the city ... 80,000 people were made homeless and ended up living in refugee camps on the fridges of London for many years afterwards."

Members of the public watch the structure burn in a powerful display.

The huge installation was a dramatic retelling of the 1666 disaster when a fire, which started in a baker's shop, raged for four days destroying most of the timber-built city. More than 13,000 buildings were destroyed, including the original St Paul's Cathedral. London's city was eventually completely rebuilt by stone.

Here the building stands with an artist's rendering of flames displayed across its dome.

A young girl dances beneath the installation in front of St Paul's Cathedral.

The event also featured a 'Fire Garden,' designed by French street art collective Compagnie Carabosse.

The 'Fire Garden' was on display outside London's Tate Modern museum.

It included structures made of burning metal, flower pots filled with fire and mechanical flower pits.