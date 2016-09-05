Story highlights On September 2, 1666 the Great Fire of London swept through the city

More than 13,000 buildings were destroyed and London had to be almost completely rebuilt

London (CNN) Crowds gathered in London Sunday night to watch flames devour a replica of the city's 17th-century skyline, an event marking the 350th anniversary of the Great Fire of London.

The 120 meter (393 feet) long sculpture, designed by American sculptor David Best, was set ablaze in the middle of the river Thames.

'The Great Fire of London, 1666', in a painting from circa 1675. View looking towards the west facade of old St Paul's Cathedral, seen from Blackfriars.

It was a dramatic retelling of the 1666 disaster. The fire, which started in a baker's shop, raged for four days, destroying most of the timber-built city. More than 13,000 buildings were destroyed, including the original St. Paul's Cathedral. London's city was eventually almost completely rebuilt, this time using stone.

"It was an extraordinary event for London. It was a fire that destroyed the majority of the city ... 80,000 people were made homeless and ended up living in refugee camps on the fringes of London for many years afterwards," Kate Harvey, a producer from the event organizer, Artichoke, told CNN.

The 350th anniversary of the Great Fire of London was marked by a recreation of the fire along the Southbank of the River Thames in central London.

Read More