Hermine ruins beach weekend as it makes way up East Coast

By Steve Almasy and Jason Hanna, CNN

Updated 3:34 AM ET, Sun September 4, 2016

Hermine grinds up East Coast

Story highlights

  • Hermine's winds picked up speed on its way north
  • It will regain hurricane-force winds Sunday

(CNN)Hermine picked up speed as it marched toward the East Coast, ruining the holiday weekend for some as it closed beaches as far north as New York.

Labor Day weekend plans that include a beach trip may have to change for residents living in coastal areas from Virginia to Connecticut.
    Hermine's winds picked up speed on its way north, and will leave behind a mess, forecasters say.
    It will regain hurricane-force winds Sunday, though it is classified as a post-tropical cyclone.
    "Wind and water hazards of a variety of kinds are things we have to contend with throughout Labor Day weekend," National Hurricane Center director Rick Knabb said Saturday. "Certainly a bad weekend to be on the beach and on boats."
    Greg and Margee Germaine were celebrating a wedding anniversary Saturday at Atlantic City, New Jersey, having cocktails on the beach and getting blasted by sand.
    They said they were still enjoying their time at the shore.
    "It may not be swimming weather, but it's been beautiful," Margee Germaine said despite the overcast skies and heavy surf.
    The National Weather Service said the winds there Saturday afternoon were 25 mph, with gusts of 35 mph.
    Elizabeth Brister, 23, saw her Labor Day weekend plans blow away in the wind.
    "Right now, it's looking like we're not having much of any beach fun," she said. "I was just pelted in the face with sand and I actually have sand in my contact right now. It kind of hurts."
    Beachgoers endure high winds and flying sand on Labor Day weekend at Atlantic City.
    Beachgoers endure high winds and flying sand on Labor Day weekend at Atlantic City.
    Masbahul Islam, a pedicab driver who has worked in Atlantic City for six years, said the Labor Day crowd is much smaller than in years past. The cancellation of two concerts due to the weather kept a lot of people away, Islam said.
    A handful of people came out to the beach near the famous Steel Pier amusement park, mostly to look at the rough seas. The pier was closed Saturday.

    Strengthening expected

    The storm was expected to spend the next several days meandering in the Atlantic, gaining some strength.
    Storm surge could be 3 to 5 feet above the ground during high tide in areas from northeastern Virginia to New Jersey through the weekend.
    "At a minimum, we're going to have some beach erosion, rip currents and dangerous waves all the way from the south facing shores of New England, Cape Cod, Nantucket ... down to the Hampton Roads area," Knabb said.
    New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie declared a state of emergency Saturday for Ocean, Atlantic and Cape May counties.
    "The impending weather conditions constitute an imminent hazard," he said in a statement. "This situation may become too large in scope to be handled by the normal county and municipal operating services."
    The National Weather Service said some minor flooding could begin Saturday during high tide. But that will be just the beginning of the trouble.
    "Widespread moderate to major flooding is now expected with the Sunday evening high tide and the Monday morning high tide, especially from Atlantic City south to coastal Delaware, when the storm is expected to make its closest approach to the area," the weather service said, adding that significant beach erosion is forecast.
    The good news is rainfall in New Jersey and Delaware is expected to be only between 1 and 3 inches.

    Winds like a hurricane

    Hermine could reach wind speeds of 75 mph as it strengthens Sunday, forecasters say.
    "That strengthening could impact places from Nantucket, Cape Cod, New York City, even up and down the New Jersey coast," said CNN meteorologist Allison Chinchar.
    "The combination of a storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. There is a danger of life-threatening inundation during the next 24 hours in the Hampton Roads area," the Hurricane Center said Saturday evening.
    "There is also the possibility of life-threatening inundation during the next 48 hours at many coastal locations between Sandy Hook, New Jersey, and Bridgeport, Connecticut," the Saturday evening advisory reads.
    Birth of a hurricane: Inside Hermine at 5,000 feet
    Birth of a hurricane: Inside Hermine at 5,000 feet

    Labor Day cancellations

    Because of concerns about rough seas, dangerous surf and strong storm surge, no swimming will be allowed on New York beaches Sunday. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city is considering closing them Monday and Tuesday, too.
    "We'll see how the storm develops. People can walk on the beach and be on the sand, just not in the water," he said.
    Eli White covers his face from the blowing sand in Nags Head, North Carolina, Saturday, September 3, as the tail of Tropical Storm Hermine passes the Outer Banks. Hermine hit Florida&#39;s Gulf Coast on Friday as a hurricane but has since weakened.
    Photos: Hermine storms into Florida
    Eli White covers his face from the blowing sand in Nags Head, North Carolina, Saturday, September 3, as the tail of Tropical Storm Hermine passes the Outer Banks. Hermine hit Florida's Gulf Coast on Friday as a hurricane but has since weakened.
    Water from Roanoke Sound pounds the Virginia Dare Trail in Manteo, North Carolina, September 3 as Tropical Storm Hermine passes the Outer Banks.
    Photos: Hermine storms into Florida
    Water from Roanoke Sound pounds the Virginia Dare Trail in Manteo, North Carolina, September 3 as Tropical Storm Hermine passes the Outer Banks.
    A unidentified man watches the rising water from his home in Hatteras, North Carolina, after Tropical Storm Hermine passed the Outer Banks.
    Photos: Hermine storms into Florida
    A unidentified man watches the rising water from his home in Hatteras, North Carolina, after Tropical Storm Hermine passed the Outer Banks.
    Two structures sit flooded in the creek behind the Hatteras Sands Campground in Hatteras, North Carolina.
    Photos: Hermine storms into Florida
    Two structures sit flooded in the creek behind the Hatteras Sands Campground in Hatteras, North Carolina.
    Gus Soldatos and his father, Nick, unload lumber to make repairs on their building September 3, after Hurricane Hermine passed through Cedar Key, Florida.
    Photos: Hermine storms into Florida
    Gus Soldatos and his father, Nick, unload lumber to make repairs on their building September 3, after Hurricane Hermine passed through Cedar Key, Florida.
    Karen Duer-Potts uses her cellphone to take a photograph of the sunset as the outer band of Hermine creeps over the beach at Cape Charles, Virginia, on September 2.
    Photos: Hermine storms into Florida
    Karen Duer-Potts uses her cellphone to take a photograph of the sunset as the outer band of Hermine creeps over the beach at Cape Charles, Virginia, on September 2.
    A street in Cedar Key, Florida, is blocked by debris washed up in the tidal surge of Hurricane Hermine on September 2.
    Photos: Hermine storms into Florida
    A street in Cedar Key, Florida, is blocked by debris washed up in the tidal surge of Hurricane Hermine on September 2.
    Lynne Garrett speaks to loved ones as she surveys damage outside of her home in St. Marks, Florida, on Friday, September 2.
    Photos: Hermine storms into Florida
    Lynne Garrett speaks to loved ones as she surveys damage outside of her home in St. Marks, Florida, on Friday, September 2.
    Tom Reams looks at a tree that fell on his house and his daughter&#39;s car in Alligator Point, Florida.
    Photos: Hermine storms into Florida
    Tom Reams looks at a tree that fell on his house and his daughter's car in Alligator Point, Florida.
    Residents look at an Alligator Point road that collapsed during Hermine&#39;s storm surge.
    Photos: Hermine storms into Florida
    Residents look at an Alligator Point road that collapsed during Hermine's storm surge.
    People check damage to a boat in their neighborhood in Shell Point Beach, Florida.
    Photos: Hermine storms into Florida
    People check damage to a boat in their neighborhood in Shell Point Beach, Florida.
    Shawn Stephenson and Marshall Dimick clear water from a real estate office that was flooded by Hermine in Cedar Key, Florida.
    Photos: Hermine storms into Florida
    Shawn Stephenson and Marshall Dimick clear water from a real estate office that was flooded by Hermine in Cedar Key, Florida.
    High winds bend a flagpole in Shell Point Beach early on September 2.
    Photos: Hermine storms into Florida
    High winds bend a flagpole in Shell Point Beach early on September 2.
    A news reporter works near a sea wall in Cedar Key, Florida, as Hermine neared the coast on Thursday, September 1.
    Photos: Hermine storms into Florida
    A news reporter works near a sea wall in Cedar Key, Florida, as Hermine neared the coast on Thursday, September 1.
    A police car blocks a flooded road that leads to Cedar Key on September 1.
    Photos: Hermine storms into Florida
    A police car blocks a flooded road that leads to Cedar Key on September 1.
    Residents of the Sandpiper Resort survey rising water in Holmes Beach, Florida, on September 1.
    Photos: Hermine storms into Florida
    Residents of the Sandpiper Resort survey rising water in Holmes Beach, Florida, on September 1.
    Workers in Cedar Key install storm shutters on a storefront as they prepare for Hermine on September 1.
    Photos: Hermine storms into Florida
    Workers in Cedar Key install storm shutters on a storefront as they prepare for Hermine on September 1.
    A Holmes Beach resident walks through the Sandpiper Resort on September 1.
    Photos: Hermine storms into Florida
    A Holmes Beach resident walks through the Sandpiper Resort on September 1.
    Sgt. Andy Pace and Lt. Allen Ham of the Franklin County Sheriff&#39;s Department jump-start one of their vehicles as Hermine approaches on September 1.
    Photos: Hermine storms into Florida
    Sgt. Andy Pace and Lt. Allen Ham of the Franklin County Sheriff's Department jump-start one of their vehicles as Hermine approaches on September 1.
    Traffic moves along U.S. Route 98 as Hermine approaches Eastpoint, Florida, on September 1.
    Photos: Hermine storms into Florida
    Traffic moves along U.S. Route 98 as Hermine approaches Eastpoint, Florida, on September 1.
    Power crews from South Carolina arrive in Carrabelle, Florida, on September 1.
    Photos: Hermine storms into Florida
    Power crews from South Carolina arrive in Carrabelle, Florida, on September 1.
    Sunken and beached boats line the shore in Eastpoint on September 1.
    Photos: Hermine storms into Florida
    Sunken and beached boats line the shore in Eastpoint on September 1.
    Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan declared a state of emergency for 12 counties along the Eastern Shore and Southern Maryland.
    Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe warned Friday that people faced a strong possibility of "life-threatening" storm surges in coastal areas over the weekend.

    Two deaths reported

    When Hermine ripped into St. Marks in Florida's Big Bend region just before 2 a.m. Friday, it became the first hurricane to come ashore in the state since Wilma struck 11 years ago.
    One person died in Florida as Hermine approached. John Mayes, 56, was sleeping in a tent behind a gas station in Ocala, about 65 miles northwest of Orlando, when a tree fell onto him Thursday night, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said.
    A medical examiner's office has yet to determine whether the storm was the cause, Florida Gov. Rick Scott said.
    One person died Saturday when a tractor-trailer overturned while crossing a bridge in eastern North Carolina amid high winds from Hermine, a spokesman for the state's Department of Public Safety, Michael Baker, said. The identity of the truck driver has not been released.

    CNN's Ray Sanchez, Sonia Moghe and Joe Sutton contributed to this report