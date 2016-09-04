Story highlights Fareed Zakaria interviewed President Barack Obama earlier this week

U.S. has been firm with China where it sees it violating international rules and norms, Obama said

(CNN) The United States welcomes China's rise -- but there will be consequences if Beijing violates internationals rules and norms, says U.S. President Barack Obama.

"When it comes to issues related to security, if you sign a treaty that calls for international arbitration around maritime issues, the fact that you're bigger than the Philippines or Vietnam or other countries in and of itself is not a reason for you to go around and flex your muscles," Obama told CNN's Fareed Zakaria in an exclusive interview earlier this week that airs Sunday. "You've got to abide by international law."

In a wide-ranging discussion that came ahead of his final visit to Asia as president, Obama said that the United States should want China to take on greater responsibilities, "not only for its own people, but, also for a wide range of international problems and conflicts, whether it's climate change or disaster relief or dealing with things like Ebola."

On Saturday, the two nations submitted plans to reduce carbon emissions to UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon in the Chinese city of Hangzhou, which is hosting this year's Group of 20 meetings.

"I believe that history will judge today's efforts as pivotal," Obama said after submitting the US proposals.

