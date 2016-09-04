Jail visitor shoots 2 correctional officers in California

Story highlights Two veteran correctional officers are in critical condition

Suspect is a known gang member and a registered sex offender, authorities say

(CNN) An alleged gang member opened fire while he was visiting a county jail in California, leaving two veteran correctional officers critically wounded, authorities said.

Officers Juanita Davila and Toamalama Scanlan are hospitalized following the shooting Saturday at the Fresno County Jail

Thong Vang was charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm by a felon and bringing drugs in jail.

The incident started when suspect Thong Vang, who was visiting someone at the jail, entered the lobby, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office said.

He tried to cut to the front of the line, but a correctional officer at the front desk told him to wait his turn, it said.

At that point, the suspect started pacing back and forth near a metal detector that leads to a secure area of the jail, authorities said in a statement.

Read More