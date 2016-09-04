Riding on India's 'intense' trains

Story highlights Canadian photographer Sara Hylton spent months traveling India's railways

"I kind of felt like it was where all of life happened," she said

(CNN) As the scenes outside India's trains shift from the lush tea gardens of northeastern Assam to the Arabian Sea along India's western coast, the snack offerings at the stations vary from mitha dahi (sweet yogurt) to idli (steamed rice cakes).

India's trains and the more than 23 million passengers that ride them each day are a symbol of the country's rich diversity of food, culture, language, religion and class. On the journeys that extend from one end of the country to another, many passengers spend days on the trains.

Canadian documentary photographer Sara Hylton spent months traveling India's railways for her photo series, "A Temporary Home." A temporary home is what the trains have become for the migrant workers, families, missionaries and beggars Hylton met along the way.

"I kind of felt like it was where all of life happened, and I didn't even need to get off the train," Hylton said.

Photographer Sara Hylton

One photo captures a passenger shaving in the train's communal bathroom sink before he reaches his final destination in India's southern state of Kerala. In another, a mother is asleep with her baby on the final leg of the journey from the northwestern state of Punjab to Kerala. Another photo captures a vendor showing textiles to passengers on the Vivek Express, the longest train in the country.

Read More