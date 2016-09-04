Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Riding on India's 'intense' trains

By Harmeet Kaur, CNN

Updated 5:22 PM ET, Sun September 4, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

A boy peers out of a window while his family travels by train in the southern Indian state of Kerala. Photographer Sara Hylton spent months traveling India&#39;s vast railway system. She said &quot;the thing that stands out to me most about Indian trains is their intensity. ... Their scope and their culture is so much more intense than what I experienced on other trains. Everything feels multiplied.&quot;
Photos:
A boy peers out of a window while his family travels by train in the southern Indian state of Kerala. Photographer Sara Hylton spent months traveling India's vast railway system. She said "the thing that stands out to me most about Indian trains is their intensity. ... Their scope and their culture is so much more intense than what I experienced on other trains. Everything feels multiplied."
Hide Caption
1 of 12
A view of the train station in Dibrugarh, one of the main train stations in the northeastern state of Assam. India&#39;s first passenger train began running in 1853, and today the country&#39;s railway system is one of the largest in the world.
Photos:
A view of the train station in Dibrugarh, one of the main train stations in the northeastern state of Assam. India's first passenger train began running in 1853, and today the country's railway system is one of the largest in the world.
Hide Caption
2 of 12
A mother rests with her baby on the third and final day of their train trip to Kerala.
Photos:
A mother rests with her baby on the third and final day of their train trip to Kerala.
Hide Caption
3 of 12
A view from a train near Bhubaneswar station, the capital of the eastern state of Odisha. Despite being the second-poorest state in India, Odisha received a 30% increase in the Indian Railway budget to expand its transport system for 2016-17, Hylton said.
Photos:
A view from a train near Bhubaneswar station, the capital of the eastern state of Odisha. Despite being the second-poorest state in India, Odisha received a 30% increase in the Indian Railway budget to expand its transport system for 2016-17, Hylton said.
Hide Caption
4 of 12
Passengers sit in the waiting area at Shoranur Junction, a railway station in Kerala that stands at the intersection of four railway lines connecting the east, west, south and north of the country.
Photos:
Passengers sit in the waiting area at Shoranur Junction, a railway station in Kerala that stands at the intersection of four railway lines connecting the east, west, south and north of the country.
Hide Caption
5 of 12
A vendor shows textiles to passengers on India&#39;s longest train, the Vivek Express.
Photos:
A vendor shows textiles to passengers on India's longest train, the Vivek Express.
Hide Caption
6 of 12
A passenger shaves before his train arrives at his final destination in Kerala. Many passengers spend several days on the train with no access to showers, and they must share common spaces such as a bathroom.
Photos:
A passenger shaves before his train arrives at his final destination in Kerala. Many passengers spend several days on the train with no access to showers, and they must share common spaces such as a bathroom.
Hide Caption
7 of 12
A laborer works along the railway in rural Punjab.
Photos:
A laborer works along the railway in rural Punjab.
Hide Caption
8 of 12
Workers load goods onto a train at Guwahati station in Assam.
Photos:
Workers load goods onto a train at Guwahati station in Assam.
Hide Caption
9 of 12
Ravi, a food vendor at the Kota Junction train station in Rajasthan, sells bottled water and fried Indian snacks to travelers. Food options vary by state, particularly from north to south, Hylton said.
Photos:
Ravi, a food vendor at the Kota Junction train station in Rajasthan, sells bottled water and fried Indian snacks to travelers. Food options vary by state, particularly from north to south, Hylton said.
Hide Caption
10 of 12
PP Singh looks out the window on the Kochuveli Express. Unlike many other Indians, Singh and his family had the luxury of traveling in second AC, which offers bedding, air conditioning and more space and privacy.
Photos:
PP Singh looks out the window on the Kochuveli Express. Unlike many other Indians, Singh and his family had the luxury of traveling in second AC, which offers bedding, air conditioning and more space and privacy.
Hide Caption
11 of 12
A view of the Arabian Sea as a train passes through the southern coastal state of Goa.
Photos:
A view of the Arabian Sea as a train passes through the southern coastal state of Goa.
Hide Caption
12 of 12
01 India Trains RESTRICTED02 India Trains RESTRICTED03 India Trains RESTRICTED04 India Trains RESTRICTED05 India Trains RESTRICTED06 India Trains RESTRICTED07 India Trains RESTRICTED08 India Trains RESTRICTED09 India Trains RESTRICTED10 India Trains RESTRICTED11 India Trains RESTRICTED12 India Trains RESTRICTED

Story highlights

  • Canadian photographer Sara Hylton spent months traveling India's railways
  • "I kind of felt like it was where all of life happened," she said

(CNN)As the scenes outside India's trains shift from the lush tea gardens of northeastern Assam to the Arabian Sea along India's western coast, the snack offerings at the stations vary from mitha dahi (sweet yogurt) to idli (steamed rice cakes).

India's trains and the more than 23 million passengers that ride them each day are a symbol of the country's rich diversity of food, culture, language, religion and class. On the journeys that extend from one end of the country to another, many passengers spend days on the trains.
    Canadian documentary photographer Sara Hylton spent months traveling India's railways for her photo series, "A Temporary Home." A temporary home is what the trains have become for the migrant workers, families, missionaries and beggars Hylton met along the way.
    "I kind of felt like it was where all of life happened, and I didn't even need to get off the train," Hylton said.
    Photographer Sara Hylton
    Photographer Sara Hylton
    One photo captures a passenger shaving in the train's communal bathroom sink before he reaches his final destination in India's southern state of Kerala. In another, a mother is asleep with her baby on the final leg of the journey from the northwestern state of Punjab to Kerala. Another photo captures a vendor showing textiles to passengers on the Vivek Express, the longest train in the country.
    Read More
    "The thing that stands out to me most about Indian trains is their intensity," Hylton said. "The number of people that pack on to some of these trains, some of the smells, the sheer distance that these trains travel. ... Their scope and their culture is so much more intense than what I experienced on other trains. Everything feels multiplied."
    India's railways were a training ground for Hylton, a place where she picked up much of her knowledge of the country's culture. She recalled learning about many Indians' more flexible concept of time when a political protest in the eastern state of Bihar resulted in a near five-hour delay. While the wait left Hylton extremely frustrated, no one else seemed to care.
    "The sense of letting go and going with the flow was so prevailing to me on these train journeys, because nothing goes to plan," Hylton said. "There's so much patience in the culture."

    Social media

    Follow @CNNPhotos on Twitter to join the conversation about photography.

    On the Kochuveli Express running from Punjab to Kerala, Hylton met PP Singh: a turbaned, Sikh man traveling with his family to visit relatives in Mumbai.
    "He and his family were the only family I really connected with in the compartment," Hylton said. "It wasn't his story. There was nothing really special about him ... just his warmth and his openness. That to me is the warmth I feel from Indians in general."
    Unlike most passengers, Singh and his family had the luxury of traveling in second AC, the train's most expensive compartment, which offers air conditioning, bedding and more space and privacy.
    "As a foreigner it's easy to get caught in the what is most foreign to you or to me specifically. It's easy for me to go on a sleeper class or the general class and take pictures of these mass amounts of people, but that doesn't really say something to me," Hylton said. "I've seen a lot of that, and I wanted to represent all of life on the train rather than just 'poverty porn.' "
    For her photos, Hylton used a Rolleiflex camera from the 1950s, which she said helped her approach the project with more intimacy and quietude. This gives the photos an older feel, perhaps fitting considering the railways are a legacy of British rule in the country.
    India's first passenger train began running in 1853, and today the country's railway system is one of the largest in the world. Despite the India's growing middle class and domestic airline industry, trains remain a popular mode of transportation.
    "This to me remains so much a part of Old India," Hylton said. "That's something that really fascinates me as India becomes this superpower in the world."

    Sara Hylton is a photographer who splits her time between New York and New Delhi. Part of her project was funded by the Pulitzer Center. You can follow her on Instagram, Twitter and Visura.