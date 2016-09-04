Last 16 battles loom as Kyrgios forced out

Story highlights Kyrgios out through injury

Juan Martin del Potro into fourth round

Djokovic back in action Sunday

(CNN) Rising Australian star Nick Kyrgios was forced to retire from the US Open after three sets of his third round match.

Kyrgios was behind in the tie with Ukrainian Illya Marchenko but decided to concede after what the official US Open website said was a hip injury.

It hands Marchenko a fourth round tie with the number three seed Stan Wawrinka, who survived a match point against him to win in five sets against Britain's Dan Evans.

"I'm pretty disappointed," Kyrgios told reporters. "I don't like to retire. It's probably like the second or third time I've done it. It's never easy."

Some of the other stars of the men's game cruised through into the last 16.

Read More