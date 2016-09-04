US Open: Nadal crashes out on day of upsets

Story highlights Nadal dumped out in epic loss to Lucas Pouille

Anastasija Sevastova causes second upset

(CNN) Two-time US Open champion Rafael Nadal is heading home early following a dramatic five-set loss to young Frenchman Lucas Pouille.

It took four hours and a fifth-set tiebreak to upset the world No.5, which earns the 22-year-old a quarterfinal berth, alongside compatriots Gael Monfils and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga. He will meet Monfils in the next round.

Pouille refused to be drawn on the long-term impact of his historic win over the 14-time slam winner. "Maybe it will change my career, but I will see," he said.

"It will give me a lot of confidence for the next round, for the rest of the season."

The world No. 25 faltered briefly during the fifth set before recovering to win the tie-break 6-1 2-6 6-4 3-6 7-6 (8-6) and secure an historic victory over a player who hasn't missed a quarterfinal date in 12 years.

