F1: Hamilton's bad start hands race to Rosberg

Story highlights Hamilton slow to get away from pole

Rosberg now just two points behind team mate

Ferrari finish in third and fourth

(CNN) Nico Rosberg took full advantage of a calamitous start by team mate and rival Lewis Hamilton after he slipped from pole to sixth on the first lap.

Rosberg controlled the race from the front and victory gives him fresh hope in the Formula One championship battle -- cutting Hamilton's lead to just two points.

Hamilton was looking to extend his lead over Rosberg at the Italian Grand Prix after qualifying nearly half a second quicker than his fellow Mercedes driver but he quickly dropped down the order after failing to get away cleanly.

Hamilton fought his way back up the order but couldn't catch the flying German.

Sebastia Vettel joined them on the podium and his Ferrari team mate Kim Raikkonen was fourth, bringing joy to the Italian team's fans.

