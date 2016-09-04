F1: Hamilton mistake hands lead to Rosberg

(CNN) Nico Rosberg took full advantage of a calamitous start by team mate and rival Lewis Hamilton after the championship leader slipped from pole to sixth on the first lap at Monza.

Hamilton was looking to extend his lead over Rosberg at the Italian Grand Prix after qualifying nearly half a second quicker than his fellow Mercedes driver but he quickly dropped down the order after failing to get away cleanly.

Hamilton fought his way through the field to second place as he chased down Rosberg's 11-second lead.

With 12 laps remaining it looks like a straight fight between Mercedes team mates for maximum points.

More to follow...