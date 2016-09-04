Spy agency tweets its way into China tiff

Story highlights The Defense Intelligence Agency deleted and apologized for a tweet critical of China

The tweet linked to a report about disputes over press access at the G20 meeting

Washington (CNN) A United States spy agency is apologizing for a tweet that jabbed at China over its treatment of American reporters who had traveled with President Barack Obama to cover the G20 meeting there.

"Classy as always China," the Defense Intelligence Agency tweeted Saturday from its @DefenseIntel account.

It's every social media manager's worst nightmare: A tweet intended to come from a personal account that instead is sent from that of a government agency.

The Pentagon-housed spy agency on Sunday apologized, tweeting: "Earlier today, a tweet regarding a news article was mistakenly posted from this account & does not represent the views of DIA. We apologize."

Earlier today, a tweet regarding a news article was mistakenly posted from this account & does not represent the views of DIA. We apologize. — DIA (@DefenseIntel) September 4, 2016

The initial tweet, which has since been deleted, included a link to a New York Times report about a dust-up over security protocols at the tarmac when Obama landed in China -- and later, shouting matches between Chinese officials and Secret Service agents at the West Lake State House, where Obama met Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Read More