Obama: Trump appeals to 'folks who feel left out'

(CNN) President Barack Obama attributes the rise of Donald Trump to his ability to "appeal to a certain group of folks who feel left out," economically and culturally.

Speaking to CNN's Fareed Zakaria in an interview that aired Sunday, Obama was asked about the heritage of his mother, Ann Dunham , who was born in Wichita, Kansas.

"I'm wondering what you make of it because, you know, you've written in the past that the Kansas side of your family is white working class, Scotch-Irish," Zakaria said. "These are the people who support Trump. These are the people who seem to have the most suspicion about you."

The President pointed to the country's "long tradition of inclusion" as well as its historical suspicion of "outsiders" in his response.

"That's not new. That dates back to, you know, the beginning of this country," Obama said.

