Sex ed is required. Why isn't financial education?

(CNN) I will never forget the first day of "sex ed" at my public elementary school.

My parents opted me out. They felt it was a subject that should be "taught at home." I was the only child opted out of the entire 5th grade. The teachers sent me to the playground, a very boring place without friends.

That was 1994. By then, most of America had accepted that public schools would -- and should -- teach children about the birds and bees. Where I lived in Virginia, sex ed began in 5th grade and continued every year thereafter.

I learned a lot about condoms, STDs and intercourse from school (my parents stopped opting me out eventually). In contrast, I learned almost nothing about credit cards, IRAs and interest rates at school.

While sexual education is mainstream in K-12 schools, financial education is not. The result is that the U.S. ranks 14th -- behind Israel, Canada, Australia, Singapore and much of Europe -- in financial literacy. That's according to a huge survey of over 150,000 people in 148 countries conducted by Standard & Poor's and Gallup in 2014.