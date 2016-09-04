Republicans for Clinton: Why we oppose Trump

Story highlights Anti-Trump Republicans oppose him because his temperament and values do not make him qualified to be president, says John Stubbs

John Stubbs is a founder of Republicans for Clinton in 2016 and was senior advisor to the US Trade Representative in the White House of George W. Bush. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) Steve Moore has unleashed a wild jeremiad against fellow Republicans who have said they can't back Donald Trump and want to defeat him by voting for Hillary Clinton this year.

John Stubbs

Under the nasty headline, "The Republican Turncoats," Mr. Moore begins with the sort of ad hominem attacks that he's avoided throughout his career. He claims Republicans who plan to vote for Clinton -- and according to polls , there are at least six million of us -- "believe their anti-Trumpism is a principled act of heroism," reeking of "self-righteousness" and "defiance."

He says we are "subversive," that we're sore-loser Bush and Romney "operatives" doing it to appeal to the Washington Post and the New York Times. All, utter rot.

Then he rolls out three straw men and sets them afire. He says we're voting against Trump because he "can't win," that he is "not for free trade," and that Republicans need to concentrate on the Senate and the House.

Actually, few, if any, anti-Trump Republicans oppose him because they think he can't win. We are motivated, in large part, by the fact that if Trump has a 1 in 30 chance of being president, we are not comfortable with those odds. But he is not running as a fringe third party. He is on the Republican ticket and his chances are far better than 1 in 30.