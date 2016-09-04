Could this fruit solve an impending chocolate crisis?

Story highlights Butter from wild mangoes could be used instead of cocoa butter to produce chocolate

Cocoa production has been stagnating while demand has risen

(CNN) Chocolate lovers, your beloved snack may have just been saved by another sweet treat: mangoes.

Scientists may have found a way to solve a potential impending shortage of cocoa, which could affect future chocolate production, by using mangoes in lieu of cocoa to make chocolate, according to a study published in Scientific Reports , an open access journal from the publishers of Nature.

"Wild mango is one of the so-called 'Cinderella' species whose real potential is [sic] unrealized," says Sayma Akhter, the study's senior author, said.

An Indian farmer checks the quality of mangoes on the outskirts of Hyderabad on April 6, 2016.

Global cocoa production has been down in recent years -- due to a handful of factors including changes in climate and crop failure -- while demand has been on the rise, according to experts.

