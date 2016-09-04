Could Boston breeze ruffle PGA battle?

Story highlights Higher winds expected later on the Boston course

Leaders Chappell and Casey tipped to hold their form

Spieth and McIlroy a little off the pace

(CNN) Golfers have been spared the worst of the remnants of Hurricane Hermine -- for now -- with only a stiff breeze to trouble the players as they entered the third round of the Deutsche Bank Championship Sunday.

The championship is the second of the four tournaments that make up the FedEx Cup and with a top prize of more than $1 million, the world's best should be able to showcase their game.

But experts sounded a note of caution on the PGA website, warning that the breeze might dry out the greens during the round and with higher winds expected later it could shake up the leader board when the front runners are on the TPC Boston course.

Former PGA Tour winner Dennis Paulson is tipping the current leaders, American Kevin Chappell and Englishman Paul Casey, to keep their form.

Going into the third round, Chappell had a one shot lead at 11 under with Casey and Jimmy Walker (USA) on 10 under.

