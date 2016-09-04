Could Boston breeze ruffle PGA battle?

Story highlights
- Higher winds expected later on the Boston course
- Leaders Chappell and Casey tipped to hold their form
- Spieth and McIlroy a little off the pace
(CNN)Golfers have been spared the worst of the remnants of Hurricane Hermine -- for now -- with only a stiff breeze to trouble the players as they entered the third round of the Deutsche Bank Championship Sunday.
The championship is the second of the four tournaments that make up the FedEx Cup and with a top prize of more than $1 million, the world's best should be able to showcase their game.
But experts sounded a note of caution on the PGA website, warning that the breeze might dry out the greens during the round and with higher winds expected later it could shake up the leader board when the front runners are on the TPC Boston course.
Former PGA Tour winner Dennis Paulson is tipping the current leaders, American Kevin Chappell and Englishman Paul Casey, to keep their form.
Going into the third round, Chappell had a one shot lead at 11 under with Casey and Jimmy Walker (USA) on 10 under.
The chasing pack is made up of South African Louis Oosthuizen and Americans Charles Howell III, Brian Harman and Ryan Palmer.
Oosthuizen is already back in the clubhouse, having carded a third round score of 64 with three birdies on the back nine.
American Patrick Reed, who won the first of the FedEx tournaments at The Barclays last weekend, is in the top 20 and just a handful of shots off the lead.
Top names chasing
Olympic gold medalist Justin Rose is also within site of the top of the leader board, with the two golfing giants Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy just behind.
Jason Day continued his push with a third round score of 68 despite being informed Friday that his wife and children had been involved in a car crash. They were taken to hospital as a precautionary measure, the golfer said in a statement.
The Deutsche Bank Championship is the second of the four tournaments that make up the FedEx Cup. After this weekend's play, the field will be cut down from the leading 100 players in the Fed-Ex Cup rankings to the top 70 for next weekend's BMW Championship at Crooked Stick Golf Club in Carmel, Indiana.
The top 30 players will then compete for the overall Fed-Ex Cup title at the Tour Championship held at the East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia, between September 22 and 25.