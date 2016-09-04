Story highlights The Catholic nun devoted her life to helping India's poor

Huge crowds from around the world gather in the Vatican

(CNN) Mother Teresa, a Catholic nun who devoted her life to helping India's poor, has been declared a saint in a canonization mass held by Pope Francis in the Vatican.

Pope Francis delivered the formula for the Albanian-born nun's canonization before huge crowds of pilgrims gathered in St. Peter's Square in Vatican City on Sunday morning.

Applause broke out before he completed the formula, which decreed that the nun, viewed by Catholics as a model of compassion, be venerated as a saint "by the whole church."

Catholics had gathered from around the world to attend the canonization mass in the Vatican, where a large image of Mother Teresa hung from St. Peter's Basilica.

An image of Mother Teresa hangs from the facade of St. Peter's in the Vatican.

Speeding up sainthood