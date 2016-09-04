(CNN) Could the success of a far right party in Germany's local elections be a harbinger of things to come?

The Sunday contest was viewed by many as a referendum on Chancellor Angela Merkel's immigration policy, and her party suffered a significant defeat on Merkel's home turf.

Alternative für Deutschland, or AfD, defeated the Christian Democratic Union -- Merkel's party -- in local elections in the state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern this weekend, coming in second behind the Social Democratic Party, according to exit polls.

Mecklenburg-Vorpommern is Merkel's home state.

Experts say the results don't mean there's a looming disaster for Merkel in next year's election if she chooses to run -- the AfD would likely have trouble forming a coalition with more traditional political parties -- but do signal some concerns for Merkel.

Although AfD has performed strongly in several other regional elections, most notably coming second with 24% of the vote in Saxony-Anhalt in March, it's an unprecedented moment in modern German politics that the CDU is set to finish behind a party so far to its right on most issues.

"What she has got right now is an insurgent, surging right-wing party, the Alternative für Deutschland, that has proven that they can succeed even on her home turf, so that party has really hit a tipping point now," Ryan Heath, Politico's senior European Union correspondent, said.

Heath said analysts he spoke to believe Merkel still has an overwhelming likelihood of winning the national elections in 2017, but those predictions were based largely on the national weakness of the Social Democrats, currently the junior partner in the coalition government.

Still, the AfD hailed the results as a rejection of politics-as-usual.

"The elections in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern show that the citizens are no longer intimidated by the lip service of the old parties," AfD party leader Frauke Petry tweeted Sunday.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The preliminary results indicate:

• 30.6% Social Democratic Party

• 20.8% Alternative für Deutschland

• 19.0% Christian Democratic Union

The final results will not be released until September 14.

A referendum on refugees

Merkel's position on opening Germany's border to migrants may have hurt her party.

Peter Tauber, general secretary of the CDU, immediately blamed Merkel's refugee policy for what he called a "bitter result, a new experience."

Those are the lowest results ever seen for Merkel's party in the Eastern state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, and her party came in behind a party established in 2013.

Merkel vowed to boost security and improve counterterrorism measures, but she stood firm on Germany's position of accepting nearly all asylum seekers found to be legitimate refugees. Germany took in more than 1 million refugees in 2015, making it the most open country in Europe to asylum seekers.

"We decided to fulfill our humanitarian tasks," she told reporters at a news conference, according to a translator. "Refusing humanitarian support, that would be something I wouldn't want to do and I wouldn't recommend this to Germany."

Merkel, who is in China at the G20 summit, is expected to make a statement Monday.

Rise of the right

Formally founded in April 2013, AfD was set up by academics disgruntled by Merkel's eurozone crisis management -- most notably the Greek bailouts. However, AfD mutated into a more nationalist party that strongly opposed rising immigration levels -- particularly of people from Muslim countries.

Some in the party made common cause with the anti-Islam PEGIDA movement, whose large street rallies in Dresden and other German cities made headlines around the world.

Heath noted that the growing strength of the populist, anti-immigrant AfD mirrored similar parties in France, Poland and Hungary as well the Brexit vote in the United Kingdom and the rise of Donald Trump as the Republican presidential nominee in the United States.

Just over a month ago, after a series of terrorist attacks i n July, Merkel refused to back down on her immigration policy, which she has termed a moral responsibility, especially to people fleeing the horror of civil war in Syria.

The attacks have given way to mockery by some Germans as well as foreigners, who have dubbed the recent weeks of bloodshed on social media as #MerkelSommer, or even "Merkel's summer of slaughter."

Petry has contended the party is not against "real refugees," but against migrants.

"There is enough space for refugees in Germany, but the problem is that we don't distinguish anymore between migrants and asylum seekers," she told The Guardian.

That might be a moot point since the closure of borders in southern and eastern Europe has stemmed the tide of refugees, which has allowed the AfD to campaign on stopping the "Islamification" of Germany.

Petry has noted her party has positions on issues from improving state television to seeking a better balance between the state and individual.

That could represent a maturing that more Germans will find attractive, Heath said

"One of the hot-button issues is immigration, but it is more than immigration and what you are seeing is these parties getting more subtle and a bit more sophisticated about how they reach out and grow their constituencies," Heath said. "They are really developing this momentum so they can be not just one-hit wonders. ... They are getting national appeal."