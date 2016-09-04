Story highlights Demosisto's Nathan Law elected in Hong Kong Island, preliminary results show

Law was a student leader in the 2014 "Umbrella Revolution"

Hong Kong (CNN) Hong Kong is on tenterhooks Monday morning after pivotal elections for the city's parliament saw record turnout numbers and lines stretching around the block.

Tensions were high as pro-democracy parties sought to maintain a majority of democratically elected seats in the Legislative Council that allows them to block certain legislation.

People were still voting at some polling stations at 2 a.m. local time Monday morning, three and half hours after the 10:30 p.m. deadline. The poll is the first major election since the financial center was rocked by pro-democracy street protests in 2014 -- also known as the "Umbrella Revolution."

More than 2.2 million people voted, according to the Electoral Affairs Commission, with a turnout of 58% -- up from 53% in 2012. Hong Kong does not permit postal voting or early voting.

Demosisto co-founder and former student protest leader Nathan Law has been elected to Hong Kong's Legislative Council.

New generation

