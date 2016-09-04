Afghanistan: Dozens killed in bus collision with fuel tanker

Story highlights At least 36 people killed and 36 others injured

The long-distance bus was carrying passengers from Kandahar to Kabul

CNN Map

Kabul, Afghanistan (CNN) Dozens of Afghan travelers were killed when their bus collided with a fuel tanker in Zabul province early Sunday.

At least 36 people were killed and 36 others injured, according to Gul Islam Sial, provincial spokesman for Zabul province, which is in the south of the country and neighbors Kandahar. The driver of the tanker was among the dead.

The collision on the Kandahar-Kabul highway occurred Sunday around 5 a.m. local time (8.30 p.m. Saturday ET), when the long-distance bus, which was carrying passengers from Kandahar to Kabul, collided with the tanker in the Shar e Safa area.

The spokesman said that the recklessness of the drivers caused the accident. The road is the main thoroughfare between Afghanistan's two largest cities and is used by trucks and passenger transport around the clock.

Some of the wounded were taken to hospital in Kandahar, he added.