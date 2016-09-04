(CNN)Karl Lagerfeld has teamed up with art supplies manufacturer Faber-Castell on a collection of high-end drawing tools and supplies that any art lover would dream of.
Named the KARLBOX, the art supplies box, designed to resemble a Chinese wedding cabinet, is filled with tools personally selected by Lagerfeld.
The Chanel Creative Director says that Faber-Castell's drawing tools are a reminder of his childhood, and that he has relied on their products throughout his career.
"Since I was a little child in Germany, Faber-Castell has been the most famous brand known for its especially good quality. That reputation remains just as true today, particularly for artist pencils," says Lagerfeld.
"To me, drawing is like breathing and writing. These are things that almost relax me."
Priced at $3,323 (2,500 GBP) per kit, KARLBOX contains 350 art tools and includes 120 shades of water soluble colored pencils.
Only 2,500 limited-edition boxes are available worldwide in select Faber-Castell stores and Karl Lagerfeld boutiques.