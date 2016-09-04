(CNN) Karl Lagerfeld has teamed up with art supplies manufacturer Faber-Castell on a collection of high-end drawing tools and supplies that any art lover would dream of.

Named the KARLBOX, the art supplies box, designed to resemble a Chinese wedding cabinet, is filled with tools personally selected by Lagerfeld.

The Chanel Creative Director says that Faber-Castell's drawing tools are a reminder of his childhood, and that he has relied on their products throughout his career.

"Since I was a little child in Germany, Faber-Castell has been the most famous brand known for its especially good quality. That reputation remains just as true today, particularly for artist pencils," says Lagerfeld.

