South Sudan gets 4,000 more peacekeepers

Story highlights More peacekeepers on the way to South Sudan

Another refugee crisis threatens in the war-ravaged country

(CNN) South Sudan's government agreed to the deployment of an additional 4,000 peacekeepers on behalf of the United Nations Security Council on Sunday, according to a statement from the United Nations.

However, it's uncertain the additional force will be able to protect the local populations or bring stability to the war-torn country. There are already 12,000 UN peacekeepers in the country.

The latest round of violence began in July with clashes among the Sudan People's Liberation Army, loyal to President Salva Kiir, and those loyal to former Vice President Riek Machar, who contends Kiir's appointment of a replacement vice president in July is illegal.

"The refugees have brought to us very disturbing reports," UNHCR Spokesman Melissa Fleming said at a briefing in Geneva.

Read More