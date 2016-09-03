Earthquake reported near Pawnee, Oklahoma

Story highlights The earthquake was felt across 7 states

No injuries have been reported

(CNN) A 5.6 magnitude earthquake struck on Saturday morning near Pawnee, Oklahoma, rattling at least seven states across the U.S. heartland, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake was felt in Oklahoma, Kansas, Arkansas, Missouri, Texas, Nebraska, and Iowa, according to USGS geophysicists.

Despite the light damage from the sizable quake, the shakeup did set off alarm bells on social media.

"A quake this size would shake for about 15 seconds and it was a shallow quake, about 7 kilometers (4.35 miles) deep," said Randy Baldwin, a USGS geophysicist.

There is no clear evidence of major damage from the earthquake, Pawnee, Oklahoma Chamber of Commerce manager Tom Briggs tells CNN.

