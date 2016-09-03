Fred Hellerman, last surviving member of the Weavers, dies

Story highlights The Weavers, immensely popular, were blacklisted during the McCarthy era

Hellerman also produced Arlo Guthrie's 1967 record "Alice's Restaurant"

(CNN) Fred Hellerman, a singer and composer who was the last surviving member of the iconic and influential folk music quartet the Weavers, has died.

The musician passed away on Thursday "after a long run of failing health" and was at "home and surrounded by family" when he died, his son Caleb Hellerman said on his Facebook page.

Fred Hellerman was 89 and lived in Weston, Connecticut.

Hellerman, Pete Seeger Ronnie Gilbert and Lee Hays formed the Weavers in the late 1940s and recorded many folk standards, such as "If I Had a Hammer," "On Top of Old Smoky," "Goodnight, Irene," "The Lion Sleeps Tonight" (also known as "Wimoweh") and "Tzena, Tzena, Tzena,"

Hellerman played guitar and sang for the group, which set the stage for a folk music wave in the 1950s and 1960s.

