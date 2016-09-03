Police officer, suspect killed during pursuit in New Mexico

Story highlights Officer Clint Corvinus worked for the Alamogordo Police Department

He was shot while on a routine foot patrol

(CNN) A police officer was killed when gunfire erupted as he pursued a suspect on foot in southern New Mexico, authorities said.

Officer Clint Corvinus, 33, of the Alamogordo Police Department, was fatally shot Friday while he and another officer chased down the suspect, who was also shot dead during the incident.

Corvinus was on a routine foot patrol with another officer in Alamogordo when they met Joseph Moreno, 38, police said in a statement.

"Officers made contact with Mr. Moreno, a foot pursuit resulted from this contact," police said. "At some point during the foot pursuit, shots were fired. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene."

Corvinus was hit by gunfire during the incident and was taken to hospital, where he later died.