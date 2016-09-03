Navy gets quarterback from the stands

Story highlights Malcolm Perry didn't dress for the game because he missed practice all week

With one QB hurt and another unavailable, Navy needed him in uniform

(CNN) Navy plebe Malcolm Perry began his school's game against Fordham in a crisp white uniform, hanging out with other midshipmen in the stands.

By the fourth quarter, Perry was wearing a blue jersey, gold pants and pads, taking snaps and hanging out with burly offensive linemen.

Navy needed an emergency backup quarterback Saturday afternoon, and Perry was called from the stands and eventually got in the game. The fourth-string quarterback had played in a junior varsity game Friday.

Starting QB Tago Smith was injured just two plays into the second quarter and Will Worth took his place. But what to do if something happened to Worth? Third-string quarterback Zach Abey wasn't available.

Perry was, and he was right there in the bleachers, so the coaching staff sent a manager to get him, and members of the equipment staff to find his game uniform.

Read More