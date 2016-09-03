NFL legend Lawrence Taylor arrested -- again -- in Florida

Story highlights The Hall of Famer is charged with drunken driving

(CNN) Lawrence Taylor often had no trouble finding the quarterback during a 13-year NFL career that enshrined him in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1999. But off the gridiron, he has found trouble of various sorts.

That pattern repeated itself Friday afternoon when Taylor was arrested in Palm Beach, Florida, and charged with driving under the influence, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The former New York Giants star was driving a 2010 Bentley on the Florida Turnpike south of Palm Beach Gardens when he allegedly struck the right side of a mobile home and also sideswiped a Florida Highway Patrol vehicle, troopers said.

Police say the former professional athlete was arrested after he performed poorly on three field sobriety exercises at the crash site. The damage to the trooper cruiser was minimal, Sgt. Mark Wysocky told CNN.

Taylor was brought to Wellington Regional Medical Center after complaining he was going to throw up, the highway patrol said. He was then taken to Palm Beach County jail, according to highway patrol.

