Story highlights The Stearns County Sheriff's Office confirmed Saturday the remains were found

Jacob Wetterling, 11, was abducted in 1989 on a rural Minnesota road

(CNN) The remains of Jacob Wetterling, a Minnesota boy abducted from a rural road 27 years ago, have been found, the Stearns County Sheriff's Office said Saturday in a news release.

"The Ramsey County Medical Examiner and a forensic odontologist identified the remains as Wetterling's earlier today," the release said.

The release didn't say if anybody has been charged. The sheriff's office said investigators will evaluate new evidence and "expect to be in a position to provide more detailed information early next week."

The abduction of the 11-year-old boy led to the 1994 Jacob Wetterling Crimes Against Children and Sexually Violent Offender Registration Act, which requires states to maintain sex offender registries and guidelines.

Unnamed sources told CNN affiliate WCCO and the Minneapolis Star Tribune newspaper that a suspect in Wetterling's disappearance led the FBI to remains that are now being tested for DNA.

Read More