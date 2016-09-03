Story highlights Jacob Wetterling, 11, was abducted in 1989 on a rural Minnesota road

His family tells a TV station his remains have been located

(CNN) The remains of Jacob Wetterling, a Minnesota boy abducted from a rural road 27 years ago, have been found, his mother told Minneapolis television station KARE in a text on Saturday.

The abduction of the 11-year-old boy led to the 1994 Jacob Wetterling Crimes Against Children and Sexually Violent Offender Registration Act, which requires states to maintain sex offender registries and guidelines.

Unnamed sources told CNN affiliate WCCO and the Minneapolis Star-Tribune that a suspect in Wetterling's disappearance led the FBI to remains that are now being tested for DNA. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office and the FBI were unable to corroborate that report to CNN Saturday.

Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton issued a statement saying, "Today, we continue to offer our love and support, as the Wetterling family finally brings their son home to rest."

"We are in deep grief. We didn't want Jacob's story to end this way," the Jacob Wetterling Resource Center, a foundation that provides education on the exploitation of children, said Saturday.

