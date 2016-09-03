Story highlights Obama given a frosty welcome in China as he arrives for G20 meeting in Hangzhou

Syria, Brexit and US-Russia relationship on President's agenda

Hangzhou, China (CNN) US President Barack Obama is continuing his diplomatic slog in China Sunday, meeting with counterparts from the United Kingdom and Turkey -- two essential US allies -- as each leader confronts widespread internal strife back home.

He was also hoping to reach some agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin to end widespread suffering in Syria, though any deal was likely to be met with skepticism after past settlements failed. Obama and Putin were expected to interact during this week's Group of 20 summit, though a formal meeting was not on the books.

Brexit blues

During a morning session with Prime Minister Theresa May, Obama was planning to gauge the newly installed leader's plans for executing Britain's exit from the European Union, a move the US has insisted must proceed in an organized fashion.

It's Obama's first face-to-face encounter with May since she replaced David Cameron, a close Obama ally who resigned in the aftermath of the Brexit vote. Obama took the unusual step of personally lobbying against Britain's exit from the EU, but has said the "special relationship" between the US and the UK would continue.

