(CNN) Lewis Hamilton may have started from an unfamiliar position at the back of the grid during last weekend's Belgian Grand Prix but the reigning F1 champion is back on pole after dominating qualifying in Monza Saturday.

The British driver outpaced Mercedes teammate and title rival Nico Rosberg, who will start second on the grid for Sunday's Italian Grand Prix, by close to half a second.

"I was right in the sweet spot today and I was able to get an exceptional lap time out of it," Hamilton said in comments carried by the AFP news agency. "What this team has achieved in phenomenal."

Hamilton currently leads the driver's standings by nine points, having trailed Rosberg at one stage by 43 points.