(CNN) Scientists have never explored Jupiter's north pole -- until now.

Technicians test the three massive solar arrays that power the Juno spacecraft. In this photo taken February 2, 2011, each solar array is unfurled at a Lockheed Martin Space Systems facility in Denver.

Technicians test the three massive solar arrays that power the Juno spacecraft. In this photo taken February 2, 2011, each solar array is unfurled at a Lockheed Martin Space Systems facility in Denver.

Technicians use a crane to lower Juno onto a stand where the spacecraft was loaded with fuel for its mission.

Technicians use a crane to lower Juno onto a stand where the spacecraft was loaded with fuel for its mission.

Jupiter was 445 million miles (716 million kilometers) from Earth when Juno was launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on August 5, 2011. But the probe traveled a total distance of 1,740 million miles (2,800 million kilometers) to reach Jupiter, making a flyby of Earth to help pick up speed.

Jupiter was 445 million miles (716 million kilometers) from Earth when Juno was launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on August 5, 2011. But the probe traveled a total distance of 1,740 million miles (2,800 million kilometers) to reach Jupiter, making a flyby of Earth to help pick up speed.

Three Lego figurines are flying aboard the Juno spacecraft. They represent the Roman god Jupiter; his wife, Juno; and Galileo Galilei -- the scientist who discovered Jupiter's four largest moons on January 7, 1610.

Three Lego figurines are flying aboard the Juno spacecraft. They represent the Roman god Jupiter; his wife, Juno; and Galileo Galilei -- the scientist who discovered Jupiter's four largest moons on January 7, 1610.

Juno made a flyby of Earth in October 2014. This trio of images was taken by the spacecraft's JunoCam.

Juno made a flyby of Earth in October 2014. This trio of images was taken by the spacecraft's JunoCam.

Jupiter and the gaseous planet's four largest moons -- Io, Europa, Ganymede and Callisto -- are seen in a photo taken by Juno on June 21, 2016. The spacecraft was 6.8 million miles (10.9 million kilometers) from the planet.

Jupiter and the gaseous planet's four largest moons -- Io, Europa, Ganymede and Callisto -- are seen in a photo taken by Juno on June 21, 2016. The spacecraft was 6.8 million miles (10.9 million kilometers) from the planet.

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope captured images of Jupiter's auroras on the poles of the gas giant. The observations were supported by measurements taken by Juno.

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope captured images of Jupiter's auroras on the poles of the gas giant. The observations were supported by measurements taken by Juno.

This was the final view of Jupiter taken by Juno before the on-board instruments were powered down to prepare for orbit. The image was taken June 29, 2016, while the spacecraft was 3.3 million miles (5.3 million kilometers) from Jupiter.

This was the final view of Jupiter taken by Juno before the on-board instruments were powered down to prepare for orbit. The image was taken June 29, 2016, while the spacecraft was 3.3 million miles (5.3 million kilometers) from Jupiter.

An illustration depicts NASA's Juno spacecraft successfully entering Jupiter's orbit. Juno will study Jupiter from a polar orbit, coming about 3,000 miles (5,000 kilometers) from the cloud tops of the gas giant.

An illustration depicts NASA's Juno spacecraft successfully entering Jupiter's orbit. Juno will study Jupiter from a polar orbit, coming about 3,000 miles (5,000 kilometers) from the cloud tops of the gas giant.

NASA's Juno spacecraft has sent back its first photo of Jupiter, left, since entering into orbit around the planet. The photo, obtained July 10, is made from some of the first images taken by JunoCam and shows three of the massive planet's four largest moons -- Io, Europa and Ganymede, from left to right in the image.

NASA's Juno spacecraft has sent back its first photo of Jupiter, left, since entering into orbit around the planet. The photo, obtained July 10, is made from some of the first images taken by JunoCam and shows three of the massive planet's four largest moons -- Io, Europa and Ganymede, from left to right in the image.

This infrared image gives an unprecedented view of the southern aurora of Jupiter, as captured by NASA's Juno spacecraft on August 27, 2016. Juno's unique polar orbit provides the first opportunity to observe this region of the gas-giant planet in detail.

This infrared image gives an unprecedented view of the southern aurora of Jupiter, as captured by NASA's Juno spacecraft on August 27, 2016. Juno's unique polar orbit provides the first opportunity to observe this region of the gas-giant planet in detail.

Jupiter's north polar region comes into view as NASA's Juno spacecraft approaches the giant planet. This view of Jupiter was taken Saturday, August 27, when Juno was 437,000 miles (703,000 kilometers) away during its first of 36 orbital flybys of the planet.

Jupiter's north polar region comes into view as NASA's Juno spacecraft approaches the giant planet. This view of Jupiter was taken Saturday, August 27, when Juno was 437,000 miles (703,000 kilometers) away during its first of 36 orbital flybys of the planet.

During Juno's flyby, it hovered about 2,500 miles (4,200 kilometers) above the planet's swirling clouds, capturing images of Jupiter's north and south poles.

Although scientists still have a lot of data to analyze, they've noticed some key findings. For example, the planet's north pole looks nothing like the iconic marbling that's associated with Jupiter.

This photo of Jupiter's Red Spot was taken on March 5, 1979 during the Voyager mission. The image was re-processed on November 6, 1998.

One of a kind

"It's bluer in color up there than other parts of the planet, and there are a lot of storms," said Scott Bolton, principal investigator of the Juno mission, at the Southwest Research Institute in San Antonio. "We're seeing signs that the clouds have shadows, possibly indicating that the clouds are at a higher altitude than other features."

Besides the fact that Jupiter is pretty unrecognizable in these new photographs, it also lacks at least one feature that its gas giant cousin Saturn has.

"Saturn has a hexagon at the north pole," said Bolton. "There is nothing on Jupiter that anywhere near resembles that."

This indicates that Jupiter is really one of a kind, he explained.

As for Juno, it's still cruising along, collecting data. On the probe, there's the JunoCam snapping pictures of the largest planet in our solar system, but there are also eight other instruments picking up valuable information for the mission.

Getting under the skin

One tool, known as the Jovian Infrared Auroral Mapper (JIRAM), captured infrared wavelengths of Jupiter's north and south pole, essentially getting underneath the planet's skin, according to Alberto Adriani, JIRAM co-investigator, who is based in Rome.

This infrared image gives an unprecedented view of the southern aurora of Jupiter, as captured by NASA's Juno spacecraft on August 27, 2016.

Through this imaging, scientists have identified warm spots on the planet, areas that have not been seen before. Scientists also captured images of the planet's southern aurora -- dancing lights that also appear at the poles here on Earth.

Jupiter's ghostly sounds

Another interesting finding -- new clues about the sounds emanating from Jupiter.

Juno's Radio/Plasma Wave Experiment, nicknamed Waves, has recorded ghostly-sounding transmissions coming from Jupiter, according to NASA.

But before anyone throws out the "a" word -- aliens -- it's important to note that we have known about these radio emissions since the 1950s. However, scientists have never been able to analyze them (cue "X-Files" music here) up close.

So is Jupiter talking to us? In a way, yes!

JUST WATCHED NASA's Juno spacecraft finally reaches Jupiter Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH NASA's Juno spacecraft finally reaches Jupiter 01:31

"Jupiter is talking to us in a way only gas-giant worlds can," Waves co-investigator Bill Kurth of the University of Iowa said.

The sounds may be generated by the massive auroras on Jupiter's north pole.

"These emissions are the strongest in the solar system. Now we are going to try to figure out where the electrons come from that are generating them," Kurth said.

Juno still has 36 more flybys of Jupiter, giving scientists more time to explore the wonders and mysteries of the giant planet.