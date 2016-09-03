Story highlights
- Jason Day's wife and children involved in car crash
- World No.1 posts statement saying family is safe
- Day expected to continue at TCP Boston Saturday
(CNN)Jason Day is expected to continue his quest to pick up golf's season-ending Fed-Ex Cup at the Deutsche Bank Championship Saturday despite his wife and children being involved in a car crash.
The Australian World No.1 carded a one-under-par round of 70 Friday at the TPC Boston course but left immediately after being told of his family's road accident which happened nearby.
"After the completion of my round today I was informed my wife Ellie and children Dash and Lucy and friend Katie were involved in a traffic incident," Day said in a statement posted on his Twitter account.
"Their car was hit by a bus and Ellie was taken to the hospital for precautionary measures. Thankfully everyone is now resting comfortably and Ellie has been released.
"They will all be monitored in the coming days. We want to thank the emergency services and hospital personnel for their assistance."
According to the official PGA.com website, Day should return Saturday to carry on in the Deutsche Bank Championship -- the second of four tournaments between August and September that cumulatively make up the Fed-Ex Cup.
Australia's Day is currently ranked No.1 in the world and No.2 in the Fed-Ex Cup standings after Patrick Reed's victory at The Barclays in Farmingdale, New York, last weekend.
But Day is five shots off the pace in the Boston event where early pace-setters James Hahn and Ryan Moore scored opening rounds of 65 to tie for the lead at six-under-par.
England's Paul Casey, Argentina's Fabian Gomez, Colombia's Jhonattan Vegas and Brian Stuard of the US are all tied for second on five-under-par.
Elsewhere, Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth and British Open winner Henrik Stenson sit three shots adrift of the leaders on three-under-par.
No. 1 in the Fed-Ex rankings, Reed, is also on three-under-par as is Olympic champion Justin Rose.
The field will be cut down from the leading 100 players in the Fed-Ex Cup rankings after this weekend's play to the top 70 for next weekend's BMW Championship at Crooked Stick Golf Club in Carmel, Indiana.