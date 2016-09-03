Story highlights Jason Day's wife and children involved in car crash

World No.1 posts statement saying family is safe

Day expected to continue at TCP Boston Saturday

(CNN) Jason Day is expected to continue his quest to pick up golf's season-ending Fed-Ex Cup at the Deutsche Bank Open Saturday despite being his wife and children being involved in a car crash.

The Australian World No.1 carded a one-under-par round of 70 Friday at the TPC Boston course but left immediately after being told of his family's road accident nearby.

"After the completion of my round today I was informed my wife Ellie and children Dash and Lucy and friend Katie were involved in a traffic incident," Day said in a statement posted on his Twitter account.

"Their car was hit by a bus and Ellie was taken to the hospital for precautionary measures. Thankfully everyone is now resting comfortably and Ellie has been released.

"They will all be monitored in the coming days. We want to thank the emergency services and hospital personnel for their assistance."

Read More