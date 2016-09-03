Story highlights The country remains politically deadlocked

It may have to hold its third election this year

The emergence of new parties ended the traditional two-party system

(CNN) The Spanish Parliament on Friday rejected acting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy's second bid in three days to form a minority government, inching the politically deadlocked country closer to holding its third parliamentary election this year.

The leader of the conservative Popular Party (PP) failed to obtain a simple majority, losing the bid with 180 votes against, 170 votes in favor and zero abstentions.

He was six votes short of the 176 votes needed.

Spain is yet to piece together its first administration since the emergence of the left-wing Podemos and centrist Ciudadanos, as well as other regional parties, ended its traditional two-party system at last December's election.

Neither PP nor the Spanish Socialist Party (PSOE), Spain's two major political forces, has been able to gather enough support from a parliament now representing 12 parties.

