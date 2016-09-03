Story highlights Mother Teresa to be canonized Sunday

Huge crowds expected in Rome and Kolkata

(CNN) Hundreds of thousands of pilgrims are expected to gather in Rome to witness the canonization of Mother Teresa, the nun who dedicated her life to helping the poor in India.

The canonization mass, held by Pope Francis, will take place Sunday morning in St. Peter's Square in Vatican City. A number of bishops from both Albania, where Mother Teresa was born in 1910, and India are due to attend, as well as state leaders.

The crowd is anticipated to surpass the 300,000 that attended Pope John Paul II's beatification of Mother Teresa in Rome in 2003.

"Brothers and sisters, even in our days God inspires new models of sainthood," John Paul told the crowd at the time.

Speeding up sainthood