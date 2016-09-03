Breaking News

Dog rescued from rubble more than a week after Italian quake

By Vasco Cotovio and Azadeh Ansari, CNN

Updated 3:17 PM ET, Sat September 3, 2016

    Dog buried for nine days emerges

Story highlights

  • Video of the rescue released by firefighters shows dog's rescue
  • Romeo, the Golden Retriever, survived nine days in the rubble

(CNN)Rescue workers heard something as they shuffled through the remains a home in Amatrice, Italy, nine days after it was damaged by a 6.2 earthquake.

It was barking, coming from beneath the rubble of what a couple once called home.
    From deep under the debris, the couple's scared but healthy Golden Retriever, Romeo, was spotted.
    "Romeo! Come!" his owners cried as the dog slowly emerged from under the toppled concrete, wagging his tail.
    A big "Bravo!" rang out as the crowd cheered on the rescuers efforts.
    Video of the Friday rescue was released by the Italian Fire Brigade.
    Romeo was pulled out from underneath the collapsed metal structural beams of the demolished house -- beams which most likely shielded him when the massive earthquake rattled the heart of the country on August 24.
    Rescue workers gave the dog a red bucket filled with water. He appeared to be healthy after his ordeal.
    In the hope of finding other "Romeos," rescue workers are still working around the clock.
    The Italian Fire Department has deployed 1,044 men supported by 571 vehicles to the affected areas, where 291 people were hurt and several hundred were injured.
    Thousands more were left homeless, as most of the buildings succumbed to the forces of mother nature.
    As for Romeo, he too will have to find a new home.
    Firefighters help residents recover personal belongings from damaged houses in the village of Rio, Italy, on Sunday, August 28. A 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck central Italy on Wednesday, killing more than 290 people. The death toll is expected to rise as rescue teams reach remote areas.
    
    
    
    
    Firefighters stand by an excavator in Amatrice, Italy,on August 28, as dangerously damaged buildings and overhanging ledges are pulled down.
    
    
    
    
    A rescued dog receives treatment in a veterinary care unit in Amatrice, Italy on August 28.
    
    
    
    
    Volunteers on motorbikes drive through the town of Villa San Lorenzo a Flaviano, Italy, on August 28 as they bring supplies to smaller villages.
    
    
    
    
    A destroyed house is seen on Saturday, August 27, in Pescara del Tronto, Italy.
    
    
    
    
    Police inspect rubble and debris in Amatrice, Italy, on August 27.
    
    
    
    
    A drone controlled by Italian firefighters flies over damaged houses in San Lorenzo, Italy, on August 27.
    
    
    
    
    Damaged coffins and rubble are seen at the cemetery of Sant'Angelo, Italy, on August 27.
    
    
    
    
    Rescuers of the Italian Red Cross carry the body of a victim in Amatrice, Italy, on Friday, August 26.
    
    
    
    
    Firefighters and rescue workers stand near the damaged Sant'Agostino church and a destroyed ice cream shop in the Italian village of Amatrice on Friday, August 26.
    
    
    
    
    A woman rests in the courtyard of a convent in Amatrice on August 26.
    
    
    
    
    Firefighters inspect a damaged building from the elevated platform of a firetruck in Amatrice on August 26. Amatrice has been the hardest-hit town, with more than 200 killed there.
    
    
    
    
    An aerial view shows the damage in the village of Saletta on August 26. Strong aftershocks in the region have rattled residents and emergency crews.
    
    
    
    
    A man and woman comfort each other in front of a collapsed house in Amatrice on August 26.
    
    
    
    
    Firefighters cordon off an area around the rubble from a destroyed building in Amatrice on August 26.
    
    
    
    
    Emergency team members set up a tent camp for earthquake victims at a sports field in Arquata del Tronto on August 26.
    
    
    
    
    Rescuers make their way through destroyed houses in Pescara del Tronto on Thursday, August 25. It's unclear how many people remain trapped under debris.
    
    
    
    
    A field kitchen in Amatrice provides meals for emergency workers and earthquake survivors on August 25.
    
    
    
    
    Rescue and emergency service personnel use an excavator to search for victims under the remains of a building in Amatrice on August 25.
    
    
    
    
    An old building in Amatrice is partly damaged after the quake.
    
    
    
    
    An emergency services helicopter takes off in Amatrice as rescuers continue the search for survivors.
    
    
    
    
    A man rests on a bench after spending the night in a makeshift camp set up inside a gym in Amatrice on August 25.
    
    
    
    
    A bird's eye view of Amatrice shows the devastation after the deadly quake struck on Wednesday, August 24.
    
    
    
    
    Rescuers help a woman from the rubble in Amatrice on August 24.
    
    
    
    
    Search-and-rescue teams survey collapsed houses in Pescara del Tronto on August 24.
    
    
    
    
    A man cries as another injured man is helped in Amatrice.
    
    
    
    
    This woman in Amatrice was wounded during the earthquake.
    
    
    
    
    Rescuers carry a man through earthquake debris in Amatrice.
    
    
    
    
    Rocco Girardi receives treatment after being rescued from the rubble in Arquata del Tronto on August 24.
    
    
    
    
    The body of a unidentified child lies on a bench in Arquata del Tronto on August 24.
    
    
    
    
    The quake left this house in ruins in Arquata del Tronto.
    
    
    
    
    Two people hug each other next to damaged houses in Pescara del Tronto.
    
    
    
    
    Two women pass along a stuffed toy in Amatrice on August 24.
    
    
    
    
    Residents take in the damage in Amatrice.
    
    
    
    
    This aerial photo shows damaged buildings in Amatrice. The quake struck at 3:36 a.m and was felt across a broad swath of central Italy.
    
    
    
    
    An emergency hospital camp is set up to treat earthquake victims in Arquata del Tronto.
    
    
    
    
    A woman tries to comfort her child in Amatrice on August 24.
    
    
    
    
    Residents survey a collapsed staircase in Amatrice on August 24.
    
    
    
    
    Residents of Pescara del Tronto care for an elderly earthquake victim on August 24.
    
    
    
    
    Search-and-rescue teams look for survivors in Pescara del Tronto.
    
    
    
    
    Survivors sit among the rubble of a house in Amatrice on August 24.
    
    
    
    
    Residents search for victims in Amatrice.
    
    
    
    
    An injured man is rescued from a collapsed building in Amatrice on August 24.
    
    
    
    
    A man leans on a wall in Pescara del Tronto.
    
    
    
    
    A dog searches for people trapped in collapsed buildings in Amatrice.
    
    
    
    
    Rescuers search for victims in Amatrice on August 24.
    
    
    
    
    A man is pulled alive from the rubble.
    
    
    
    
    A man surveys damage near a dust-covered car in Amatrice on August 24.
    
    
    
    
    Two people huddle together in Amatrice after the earthquake.
    
    
    
    
    A rescue worker drives a truck of rubble as cleanup operations begin in Amatrice.
    
    
    
    
    CNN's Natalie Gallon contributed to this report.