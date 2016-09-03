Dog rescued from rubble more than a week after Italian quake

Story highlights Video of the rescue released by firefighters shows dog's rescue

Romeo, the Golden Retriever, survived nine days in the rubble

(CNN) Rescue workers heard something as they shuffled through the remains a home in Amatrice, Italy, nine days after it was damaged by a 6.2 earthquake.

It was barking, coming from beneath the rubble of what a couple once called home.

From deep under the debris, the couple's scared but healthy Golden Retriever, Romeo, was spotted.

"Romeo! Come!" his owners cried as the dog slowly emerged from under the toppled concrete, wagging his tail.

A big "Bravo!" rang out as the crowd cheered on the rescuers efforts.

