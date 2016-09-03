Story highlights Weather has previously hampered search efforts for Utah climbers

Ogre 2 is one of the steepest mountains in the region

(CNN) A search has been called off for two American climbers who went missing while attempting to scale one of the highest peaks in northern Pakistan, a family spokesman said.

Utah residents Kyle Dempster and Scott Adamson set out August 21 to climb the north face of Ogre 2, near the Choktoi Glacier, authorities said.

They have not been seen since August 22, the day before a storm hit the mountain.

Pakistani authorities had delayed dispatching rescue crews because of weather conditions, local official Muhammad Iqbal said. The 23,000-foot peak sees intense snowstorms and bad weather this time of the year, complicating search efforts.

Family spokesman Jonathan Thesenga said Saturday that improved conditions would allow helicopters to search for the men -- the first weather break in 10 days.

Read More