The week in 35 photos

Migrants swim away from a crowded wooden boat as they are rescued in the Mediterranean Sea north of Sabratha, Libya, on Monday, August 29. Thousands were rescued from more than 20 boats. See more photos from Europe's migration crisis

Airport workers hold a Cuban flag and an American flag after JetBlue Flight 387 -- the first direct commercial flight between the United States and Cuba in more than 50 years -- landed in Santa Clara, Cuba, on Wednesday, August 31. The two nations restored diplomatic ties last year.

Impeached Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff, in red, hugs a supporter after delivering her farewell address on Wednesday, August 31. Brazil's Senate voted 61-20 to remove her from office, finding her guilty of breaking budgetary laws. Michel Temer, Rousseff's former vice president who has been serving as interim president since her suspension in May, will serve out the remainder of her term.

Kenai, a baby giraffe born on August 25, kisses his mother, Dioni, at a zoo in La Fleche, France, on Wednesday, August 31.

A man walks near smoke billowing from oil wells that were set ablaze by ISIS before Iraqi forces pushed the militants out of Qayyarah, Iraq, on Tuesday, August 30.

Fans sing songs by Juan Gabriel outside the home of the Mexican music icon on Sunday, August 28. The 66-year-old from Ciudad Juarez died just hours before he was set to perform in El Paso, Texas.

A child lies on a hospital bed after she was injured in an airstrike in Sanaa, Yemen, on Monday, August 29. At least 10,000 people have been killed in Yemen's 18-month-old civil war, according to Jamie McGoldrick, humanitarian coordinator for the United Nations.

A woman takes cover, protecting her mouth from tear gas, as supporters of opposition leader Jean Ping protest election results in Libreville, Gabon, on Wednesday, August 31. Violence erupted after Interior Minister Pacome Moubelet Boubeya announced the results from Saturday's vote, which showed that incumbent President Ali Bongo defeated Ping by a very slim margin: Bongo had 49.8% of the vote, while Ping had 48.23%.

Singer Beyonce, at center in white, attends the MTV Video Music Awards with her guests on Sunday, August 28. She walked the red carpet with several of the women featured in her "Lemonade" visual album, including mothers of gun-violence victims.

Eric Reed, a police officer in Colorado Springs, Colorado, carries a motorist who was stranded in a flooded intersection on Monday, August 29.

Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto, left, greets U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump during a meeting in Mexico City on Wednesday, August 31. They discussed the wall that Trump vowed to build on the U.S.-Mexico border, but Trump said they didn't talk about his demand that Mexico pay for it -- an assertion the Mexican President later disputed.

Police work at a crime scene in Manila, Philippines, where two suspects were shot dead at a checkpoint on Sunday, August 28. New President Rodrigo Duterte campaigned hard on a no-nonsense approach to crime, and on several occasions he has hinted openly that he doesn't oppose his police force or even citizens taking the lives of suspected criminals. Critics see the approach as a complete disregard of due process. Duterte's crackdown: 6 stories from the front lines

A rescue worker carries a dead baby in Aleppo, Syria, after an airstrike on Saturday, August 27. Aleppo has been besieged for years during the Syrian civil war. Fighting has intensified in recent weeks, and the death toll is climbing.

Rodney Earl Sanders leaves the Durant Municipal Building after an initial court appearance in Durant, Mississippi, on Monday, August 29. Sanders has been charged with two counts of capital murder in connection with the stabbing deaths of nuns Margaret Held and Paula Merrill, according to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety.

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio greets supporters in Kissimmee, Florida, after winning the Republican primary on Tuesday, August 30.

Students play in Karo, Indonesia, as Mount Sinabung spews thick volcanic ash on Tuesday, August 30.

More than 300 wild reindeer were killed by a single lightning strike in central Norway on Friday, August 26. Kjartan Knutsen, a spokesman for the Norwegian Environment Agency, said the reindeer were huddled together because of the bad weather in Hardangervidda National Park. Humans rarely visit the remote area.

Romanian servicemen hold torches Monday, August 29, during events held 100 years after the nation got involved in World War I.

A dog named Waldo competes in a dog surfing contest held Saturday, August 27, in Jupiter, Florida.

Somali forces patrol the scene of a car bombing in Mogadishu on Tuesday, August 30. The terrorist group Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack, which killed at least 15 people outside the Somali presidential palace and the popular Somali Youth League Hotel.

A rare "ring of fire" solar eclipse is seen from the French island of Reunion, in the Indian Ocean, on Thursday, September 1. The eclipse occurs when the circumference of the sun shines brightly from behind the moon. Residents in Gabon, Congo, Tanzania and the northern part of Madagascar were treated to a direct view of the spectacle as the moon passed between the Earth and sun.

Syrian troops are reflected on the window of a bus as it carries people out of the town of Daraya on Friday, August 26. An evacuation agreement reached between the Syrian government and rebels gave thousands of civilians safe passage out of the besieged Damascus suburb, the state-run Syrian Arab News Agency reported.

A bee is covered in pollen as it leaves a hibiscus flower in western Germany on Friday, August 26.

An Indian police officer takes cover behind an armored vehicle as Kashmiri protesters throw stones at him during a protest in Srinagar, India, on Tuesday, August 30. Anti-India protests erupted in several neighborhoods after authorities lifted a curfew imposed in most parts of Indian-controlled Kashmir.

Rod Walker, a two-time world champion in medieval jousting, poses for a photo in Sydney on Friday, August 26. Walker is training for a tournament in late September.

The island of Hawaii rarely takes a direct hit from a hurricane, but two Pacific storms are lining up to change that. This satellite image shows Hurricane Madeline, left, and Hurricane Lester as they move closer to the state on Monday, August 29. Madeline has since been downgraded to a tropical storm.

A member of a Chinese honor guard stands with a flag before a welcome ceremony in Beijing for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday, August 31.

A woman sits in a convent courtyard in Amatrice, Italy, on Friday, August 26, two days after a 6.2-magnitude earthquake.

A man unblocks a drain as tomato juice floods the streets of Bunol, Spain, during the annual Tomatina tomato fight on Wednesday, August 31.

Sportscaster Craig Sager kisses his wife, Stacy, while undergoing treatment in Houston for acute myeloid leukemia on Wednesday, August 31. The upbeat Sager, known for his wild suits, has inspired players, coaches and fans with his "never give up" attitude during his grueling battle with cancer.

A woman washes her foot with water streaming out of a pipe as nuns leave a church in Libreville, Gabon, on Sunday, August 28.

Men ride horses during a bull run in Castile and Leon, Spain, on Monday, August 29. The bull run is part of the annual Fiesta de Cuellar.

A Hindu devotee takes a holy dip in the Bagmati River to commemorate the Kuse Aunsi celebration in Kathmandu, Nepal, on Thursday, September 1.