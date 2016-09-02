The week in 35 photos

Kenai, a baby giraffe born on August 25, kisses his mother, Dioni, at a zoo in La Fleche, France, on Wednesday, August 31.
A man walks near smoke billowing from oil wells that were set ablaze by ISIS before Iraqi forces pushed the militants out of Qayyarah, Iraq, on Tuesday, August 30.
Eric Reed, a police officer in Colorado Springs, Colorado, carries a motorist who was stranded in a flooded intersection on Monday, August 29.
Students play in Karo, Indonesia, as Mount Sinabung spews thick volcanic ash on Tuesday, August 30.
Romanian servicemen hold torches Monday, August 29, during events held 100 years after the nation got involved in World War I.
A dog named Waldo competes in a dog surfing contest held Saturday, August 27, in Jupiter, Florida.
A bee is covered in pollen as it leaves a hibiscus flower in western Germany on Friday, August 26.
An Indian police officer takes cover behind an armored vehicle as Kashmiri protesters throw stones at him during a protest in Srinagar, India, on Tuesday, August 30. Anti-India protests erupted in several neighborhoods after authorities lifted a curfew imposed in most parts of Indian-controlled Kashmir.
Rod Walker, a two-time world champion in medieval jousting, poses for a photo in Sydney on Friday, August 26. Walker is training for a tournament in late September.
A member of a Chinese honor guard stands with a flag before a welcome ceremony in Beijing for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday, August 31.
A woman washes her foot with water streaming out of a pipe as nuns leave a church in Libreville, Gabon, on Sunday, August 28.
Men ride horses during a bull run in Castile and Leon, Spain, on Monday, August 29. The bull run is part of the annual Fiesta de Cuellar.
A Hindu devotee takes a holy dip in the Bagmati River to commemorate the Kuse Aunsi celebration in Kathmandu, Nepal, on Thursday, September 1.